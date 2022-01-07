Aion Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $61.68 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,296,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

