Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,069. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 340.38 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

