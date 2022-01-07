Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after buying an additional 558,295 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.