Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.88

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 223844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.