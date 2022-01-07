Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 116,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.