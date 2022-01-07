Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,015,750 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXU. upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $239.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 11.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
