Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,015,750 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXU. upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $239.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 11.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

