Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the November 30th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

