Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,368,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.