Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 115.8% in December

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the November 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

