Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up approximately 2.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.03. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

