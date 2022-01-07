AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

