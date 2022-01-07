Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €236.08 ($268.28).

Shares of ALV opened at €220.00 ($250.00) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of €203.53 and a 200-day moving average of €202.53.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

