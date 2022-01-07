Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.47 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

