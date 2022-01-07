ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Shares Down 3.5%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 12,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

