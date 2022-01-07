Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

