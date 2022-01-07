Altman Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,429.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,342.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,306.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

