Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $171.23 and a one year high of $451.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average is $287.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.95.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

