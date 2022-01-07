Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $637.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

