Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Trading Down 3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 3,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $676.53. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

