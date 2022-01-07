Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,156 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.