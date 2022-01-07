Amalgamated Bank Has $441,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $153.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

