Amalgamated Bank Has $464,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.60. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.04.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

