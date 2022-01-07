Amalgamated Bank Has $491,000 Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

EBC stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

