Amalgamated Bank Sells 418 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.