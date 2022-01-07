Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

