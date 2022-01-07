Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $151.48 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

