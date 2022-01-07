American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. Its balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The company targets sales between $5 and $6 billion in 2021. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.15.

AEL opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

