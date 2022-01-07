American Investment Services Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $428.96. The company had a trading volume of 330,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.67 and its 200-day moving average is $412.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

