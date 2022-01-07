American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $468.66. The company had a trading volume of 183,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.98 and its 200 day moving average is $451.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

