American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

AMNB opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 1,671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 63,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

