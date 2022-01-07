American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $271.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $264.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.47. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

