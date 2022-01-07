American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWD stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.