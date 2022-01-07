Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $773,953.74 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 5,315,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,320. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 199,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

