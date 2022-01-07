Amit Kumar Acquires 20,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Amit Kumar bought 2,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,540.00.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. 9,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

