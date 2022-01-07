AmonD (AMON) Hits Market Cap of $592,869.29

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $592,869.29 and $3,922.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00060423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.01 or 0.07601851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.62 or 0.99253381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007712 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.