Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,760 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

