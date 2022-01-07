Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,760 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
