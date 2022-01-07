Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

AUTL opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.47. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.