Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

