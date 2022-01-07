Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $10.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 315,709 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Raymond James by 186.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 40.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Raymond James by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,125. Raymond James has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

