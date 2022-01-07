Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $122.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.40 million. Cactus reported sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $431.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $609.51 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $623.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE WHD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 241,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,983. Cactus has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

