Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 71,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,561. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.