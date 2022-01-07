Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.57. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

