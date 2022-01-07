Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 687,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

