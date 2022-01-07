Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $142.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $145.39 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $165.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $611.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $608.01 million, with estimates ranging from $570.07 million to $677.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

SLG stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 38,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

