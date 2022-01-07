Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $820.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.99 million. Waters reported sales of $786.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,239. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters has a one year low of $257.74 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.87.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

