Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $333.31

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.75. 23,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

