Analysts Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target at $39.58

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $26.81. 26,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,160. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

