Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$51.70

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIF shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.18. 15,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$35.95 and a one year high of C$47.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.41%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.