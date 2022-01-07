Analysts Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) PT at $58.00

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.