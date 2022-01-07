Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $801.50

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $801.50.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,332,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $525.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $741.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.78. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.